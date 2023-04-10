Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RIDE is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIDE is $0.88, which is $2.6 above than the current price. The public float for RIDE is 179.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.92% of that float. The average trading volume of RIDE on April 10, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RIDE) stock’s latest price update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has experienced a -11.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RIDE’s Market Performance

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has seen a -11.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.52% decline in the past month and a -34.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for RIDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.10% for RIDE stock, with a simple moving average of -62.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at -41.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -29.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -11.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6774. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -48.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136305.67 for the present operating margin

-15488.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at -145569.07. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -51.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.