Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, YVR stock has gone up by 99.85%, with a monthly gain of 40.36% and a quarterly surge of 8.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.51% for Liquid Media Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 73.46% for YVR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is $22.00, The public float for YVR is 14.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YVR on April 10, 2023 was 164.16K shares.

YVR) stock’s latest price update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR)’s stock price has increased by 87.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 99.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

YVR Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.22%, as shares surge +44.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +99.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1552. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw 48.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.69 for the present operating margin

-365.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -1664.44. The total capital return value is set at -78.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -174.26.

Based on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.00. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.