KB Home (KBH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 4.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KBH is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KB Home (KBH) is $43.79, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 67.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.62% of that float. On April 10, 2023, KBH’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

KBH) stock’s latest price update

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has decreased by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 39.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

KBH’s Market Performance

KB Home (KBH) has seen a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.83% gain in the past month and a 13.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for KBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 19.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42.50 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to KBH, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.97. In addition, KB Home saw 20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KB Home (KBH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.