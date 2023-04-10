Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, KSPN stock has gone up by 10.74%, with a monthly gain of 18.98% and a quarterly surge of 12.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.73% for Kaspien Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.95% for KSPN stock, with a simple moving average of -54.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93.

The average price predicted for Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) by analysts is $3.00, The public float for KSPN is 2.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of KSPN was 85.17K shares.

KSPN) stock’s latest price update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN)’s stock price has increased by 21.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KSPN Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPN rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5847. In addition, Kaspien Holdings Inc. saw 29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSPN starting from Simpson Tom, who sale 33,616 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Dec 30. After this action, Simpson Tom now owns 0 shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc., valued at $18,395 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Tom, the Director of Kaspien Holdings Inc., sale 47,000 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Simpson Tom is holding 16,000 shares at $31,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaspien Holdings Inc. stands at -5.59. The total capital return value is set at -46.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.94. Equity return is now at value -322.80, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 227.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.47. Total debt to assets is 35.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.88 and the total asset turnover is 3.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.