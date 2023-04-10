Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR)’s stock price has increased by 75.81 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a 64.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JFBR is 2.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on April 10, 2023 was 389.90K shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

JFBR stock saw a decrease of 64.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.32% for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.41% for JFBR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

JFBR Trading at 20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +70.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0293. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.98 for the present operating margin

+21.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stands at -23.66. The total capital return value is set at -22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05.

Based on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR), the company’s capital structure generated 364.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 61.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 24.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.