Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) by analysts is $6.73, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 5.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ITUB was 33.69M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 4.82. but the company has seen a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ITUB’s Market Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.01% drop in the past month, and a 5.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for ITUB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITUB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5.40. The rating they have provided for ITUB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ITUB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

ITUB Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.