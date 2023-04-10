Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has gone up by 1.68% for the week, with a 6.24% rise in the past month and a 9.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.84% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.36% for LUNR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) by analysts is $24.25, which is $13.35 above the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 23.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of LUNR was 1.27M shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has increased by 7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 10.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $20 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for LUNR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

LUNR Trading at -30.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -32.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.