Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)’s stock price has increased by 4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 56.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is $71.08, which is $12.87 above the current market price. The public float for ITCI is 92.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITCI on April 10, 2023 was 799.28K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI’s stock has seen a 5.80% increase for the week, with a 27.55% rise in the past month and a 15.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.77% for ITCI stock, with a simple moving average of 17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 22.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +34.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.86. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Neumann Mark, who sale 15,604 shares at the price of $54.31 back on Mar 28. After this action, Neumann Mark now owns 45,339 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $847,380 using the latest closing price.

Mates Sharon, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 20,565 shares at $44.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mates Sharon is holding 1,130,309 shares at $925,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.