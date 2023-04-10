Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INZY is $19.17, which is $13.5 above the current market price. The public float for INZY is 39.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume for INZY on April 10, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY)’s stock price has increased by 14.89 compared to its previous closing price of 4.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INZY’s Market Performance

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has seen a 20.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 90.27% gain in the past month and a 254.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.32% for INZY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.67% for INZY stock, with a simple moving average of 102.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INZY, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at 84.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.12%, as shares surge +93.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +224.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY rose by +20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 440.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Hopfner Robert Lorne, who purchase 344,592 shares at the price of $4.54 back on Mar 29. After this action, Hopfner Robert Lorne now owns 3,213,586 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $1,563,724 using the latest closing price.

Hopfner Robert Lorne, the Director of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 156,766 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Hopfner Robert Lorne is holding 2,868,994 shares at $652,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.