Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is $1.50, The public float for HCTI is 15.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCTI on April 10, 2023 was 592.62K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -25.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCTI’s Market Performance

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has seen a -25.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.02% decline in the past month and a 65.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.68% for HCTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.49% for HCTI stock, with a simple moving average of -28.45% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI fell by -25.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3631. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 67.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94. Equity return is now at value -65.60, with -42.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.