Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has increased by 43.42 compared to its previous closing price of 8.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 162.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFAI is $30.00, which is $27.25 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 1.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume for GFAI on April 10, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a 162.89% increase in the past week, with a 74.66% rise in the past month, and a 108.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 80.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.62% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 102.67% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of 27.38% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 39.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 80.00%, as shares surge +97.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +162.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 151.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.83.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 371.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.79. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.