GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 10.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GCTK was 533.92K shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)’s stock price has increased by 143.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 752.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GCTK’s Market Performance

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has seen a 752.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 383.58% gain in the past month and a 97.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 111.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 49.42% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 554.55% for GCTK stock, with a simple moving average of 51.30% for the last 200 days.

GCTK Trading at 226.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 49.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 111.02%, as shares surge +478.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +154.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +776.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5663. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw 105.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.