Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock Faces 9.80% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has gone up by 9.76% for the week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month and a -14.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.39% for DNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -41.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.82, which is $2.24 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 983.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNA on April 10, 2023 was 20.08M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has increased by 9.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. but the company has seen a 9.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $6 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DNA, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2770. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Apr 06. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 11,494,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $131,000 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Canton Barry is holding 13,767,594 shares at $49,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -99.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.