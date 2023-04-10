GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WGS is $0.92, which is $1.11 above the current price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on April 10, 2023 was 4.38M shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has increased by 7.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS’s stock has risen by 3.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.74% and a quarterly rise of 33.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.74% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.75% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -61.17% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at -20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3521. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 2,776 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Apr 03. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 184,659 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $941 using the latest closing price.

White Karen Ann, the Chief People Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 1,731 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that White Karen Ann is holding 53,717 shares at $587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.