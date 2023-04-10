FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has seen a -14.03% decrease in the past week, with a -27.58% drop in the past month, and a -9.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for FCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.26% for FCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 3.70.

The public float for FCEL is 405.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.76% of that float. The average trading volume for FCEL on April 10, 2023 was 10.32M shares.

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that FuelCell Stock Is Rising. Its Sales Beat Is Just One Reason.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.85 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

FCEL Trading at -27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -28.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -14.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw -14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.