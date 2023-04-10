Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) has gone up by 6.86% for the week, with a 9.00% rise in the past month and a 10.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.56% for FBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.92% for FBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FBRX is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBRX is $3.00, The public float for FBRX is 18.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for FBRX on April 10, 2023 was 39.30K shares.

FBRX) stock’s latest price update

Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX)’s stock price has increased by 9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. however, the company has experienced a 6.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for FBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBRX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for FBRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

FBRX Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBRX rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9962. In addition, Forte Biosciences Inc. saw 9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBRX starting from Wagner Paul A., who purchase 44,024 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Dec 16. After this action, Wagner Paul A. now owns 1,379,049 shares of Forte Biosciences Inc., valued at $47,000 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Paul A., the of Forte Biosciences Inc., purchase 55,976 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Wagner Paul A. is holding 1,335,025 shares at $57,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBRX

Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -33.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.