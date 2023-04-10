FMC Corporation (FMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 121.88. however, the company has experienced a -3.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/30/22 that FMC’s Latest Deal Is All About Being Nicer to Mother Earth

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) is 17.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FMC is 0.83.

The average price recommended by analysts for FMC Corporation (FMC) is $143.26, which is $26.34 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 124.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On April 10, 2023, FMC’s average trading volume was 791.23K shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC’s stock has seen a -3.44% decrease for the week, with a -8.28% drop in the past month and a -3.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for FMC Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $155 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FMC, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

FMC Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.35. In addition, FMC Corporation saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Sandifer Andrew D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $127.77 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sandifer Andrew D now owns 39,061 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $638,835 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corporation, sale 1,955 shares at $129.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 19,478 shares at $252,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FMC Corporation (FMC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.