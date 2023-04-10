Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has gone up by 8.21% for the week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month and a 26.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.67% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.93% for FLNC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLNC is $25.65, which is $5.59 above the current market price. The public float for FLNC is 37.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.06% of that float. The average trading volume for FLNC on April 10, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

FLNC) stock’s latest price update

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has increased by 5.11 compared to its previous closing price of 19.19. however, the company has experienced a 8.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/04/22 that EV market facing tougher uphill from battery costs than vital mineral shortage

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FLNC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

FLNC Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.43. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Boll Rebecca, who sale 71,158 shares at the price of $19.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, Boll Rebecca now owns 30,395 shares of Fluence Energy Inc., valued at $1,396,319 using the latest closing price.

Boll Rebecca, the SVP & Chief Product Officer of Fluence Energy Inc., sale 19,706 shares at $19.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Boll Rebecca is holding 101,553 shares at $378,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc. stands at -8.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.90. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63. Total debt to assets is 0.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.