First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 17.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FHN is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FHN is $24.86, which is $7.15 above the current price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FHN on April 10, 2023 was 7.92M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stock saw a decrease of 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.46% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.79. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -27.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from JORDAN D BRYAN, who sale 93,157 shares at the price of $24.80 back on Feb 24. After this action, JORDAN D BRYAN now owns 1,396,259 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $2,310,294 using the latest closing price.

AKINS TERRY LAWSON, the Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer of First Horizon Corporation, sale 4,694 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that AKINS TERRY LAWSON is holding 145,691 shares at $115,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.