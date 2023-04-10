Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Sees a1.20 Increase

In the past week, FITB stock has gone down by -0.91%, with a monthly decline of -22.59% and a quarterly plunge of -21.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Fifth Third Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -22.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is 7.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FITB is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FITB is 678.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On April 10, 2023, FITB’s average trading volume was 9.08M shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 25.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/24/22 that 6 Dividend Growers to Help Beat the Market

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $34 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FITB, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

FITB Trading at -19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.33. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -20.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Heminger Gary R., who purchase 33,000 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Mar 13. After this action, Heminger Gary R. now owns 127,043 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $885,159 using the latest closing price.

Heminger Gary R., the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 14,500 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Heminger Gary R. is holding 14,786 shares at $388,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.