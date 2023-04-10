Examining the Volatility of ImmunityBio Inc.’s (IBRX) Stock

The stock of ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has gone down by -14.01% for the week, with a 3.30% rise in the past month and a -63.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.23% for IBRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -63.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is 1.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IBRX is 83.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on April 10, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

IBRX) stock’s latest price update

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

IBRX Trading at -38.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6095. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -69.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-146090.42 for the present operating margin

-9980.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -173569.58. Equity return is now at value 102.30, with -117.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,553.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.