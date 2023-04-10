Examining the Volatility of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CNSP) Stock

The stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has seen a -23.46% decrease in the past week, with a -48.97% drop in the past month, and a -74.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.61% for CNSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.94% for CNSP stock, with a simple moving average of -83.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSP on April 10, 2023 was 47.22K shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP)’s stock price has decreased by -13.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. but the company has seen a -23.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CNSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

CNSP Trading at -53.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.39%, as shares sank -44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP fell by -23.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0721. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -68.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

The total capital return value is set at -131.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.48.

Based on CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.