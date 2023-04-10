Evaluating the Ups and Downs of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) Stock

In the past week, EGY stock has gone down by -2.42%, with a monthly decline of -10.30% and a quarterly surge of 4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for EGY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGY is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGY is $9.29, which is $4.66 above the current price. The public float for EGY is 104.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGY on April 10, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

EGY) stock’s latest price update

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has decreased by -9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 4.93. however, the company has experienced a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGY Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 133,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $21,650 using the latest closing price.

Bain Ronald Y, the Chief Financial Officer of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Bain Ronald Y is holding 24,808 shares at $23,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. Equity return is now at value 58.30, with 28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.