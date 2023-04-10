Energy Transfer LP (ET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 12.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/07/21 that GoPro, Peloton, Roku, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ET is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ET is $16.82, which is $4.24 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.48B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume for ET on April 10, 2023 was 13.46M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET stock saw a decrease of 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.94% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Energy Transfer LP (ET). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of 5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ET reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ET, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ET Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 1,660,602 shares at the price of $13.05 back on Feb 23. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 58,578,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $21,670,856 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 1,339,398 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 56,917,875 shares at $17,398,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.