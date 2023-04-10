Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EBIX is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EBIX is $30.25, which is $14.63 above the current price. The public float for EBIX is 24.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBIX on April 10, 2023 was 389.75K shares.

EBIX) stock’s latest price update

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX)’s stock price has increased by 19.69 compared to its previous closing price of 13.05. but the company has seen a 18.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that India-Focused Payments Company Ebix Races to Raise Cash Against Debt Deadline

EBIX’s Market Performance

EBIX’s stock has risen by 18.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.92% and a quarterly drop of -15.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Ebix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.43% for EBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -19.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12th of the previous year 2018.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBIX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for EBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2017.

EBIX Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX rose by +19.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -21.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.46 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebix Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ebix Inc. (EBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.57. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.