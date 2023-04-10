Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Dow Inc. (DOW) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a -2.84% drop in the past month, and a 3.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for DOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for DOW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOW is 1.33.

The public float for DOW is 702.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOW on April 10, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 54.64. but the company has seen a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOW reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for DOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOW, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

DOW Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.72. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 450 shares at the price of $48.09 back on Oct 26. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 1,625 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,640 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 400 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,175 shares at $20,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dow Inc. (DOW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.