Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DM is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DM is $1.96, which is $0.55 above the current price. The public float for DM is 283.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DM on April 10, 2023 was 4.24M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DM) stock’s latest price update

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.16 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DM’s Market Performance

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has seen a -10.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.55% decline in the past month and a 45.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for DM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.50% for DM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DM, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

DM Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DM fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Desktop Metal Inc. saw 48.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DM starting from DUSSAULT SCOTT J, who sale 26,969 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Mar 06. After this action, DUSSAULT SCOTT J now owns 0 shares of Desktop Metal Inc., valued at $64,726 using the latest closing price.

Fulop Ric, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Desktop Metal Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Fulop Ric is holding 20,264,999 shares at $19,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DM

Equity return is now at value -87.50, with -69.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.