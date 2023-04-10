Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is $46.20, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for DELL is 234.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on April 10, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DELL) stock’s latest price update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 40.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/20/23 that Dell Stock Gains Ground As Goldman Issues New Buy Rating

DELL’s Market Performance

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a 2.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.80% rise in the past month, and a -3.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for DELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $43 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to DELL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

DELL Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.87. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Sweet Thomas W, who sale 283,388 shares at the price of $40.14 back on Mar 31. After this action, Sweet Thomas W now owns 211,608 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $11,375,194 using the latest closing price.

Whitten Anthony Charles, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 15,983 shares at $36.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Whitten Anthony Charles is holding 841,207 shares at $583,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Equity return is now at value -82.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.