Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock Faces 5.06% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has gone down by -10.01% for the week, with a -6.47% drop in the past month and a 1.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.03% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.23% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of -22.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is $101.93, which is $35.91 above the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DDOG on April 10, 2023 was 5.24M shares.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 65.83. but the company has seen a -10.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Datadog Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $70 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

DDOG Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.56. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -11.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 71,364 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Apr 04. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 201,623 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $4,979,293 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the President & CTO of Datadog Inc., sale 71,364 shares at $66.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 201,623 shares at $4,716,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.