Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.24.

The public float for CTRA is 760.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.88% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CTRA was 9.43M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 25.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has risen by 3.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly rise of 6.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.