Confluent Inc. (CFLT): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CFLT is 146.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on April 10, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has increased by 5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 22.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT’s stock has risen by 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.27% and a quarterly rise of 29.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for Confluent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $28 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to CFLT, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 5,949 shares at the price of $22.58 back on Mar 21. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 460,646 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $134,328 using the latest closing price.

Liu Ying Christina, the Chief Accounting Officer of Confluent Inc., sale 400 shares at $22.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Liu Ying Christina is holding 139,420 shares at $9,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.