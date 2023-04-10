Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock Observes 7.20% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CAG stock has gone up by 2.65%, with a monthly gain of 6.91% and a quarterly plunge of -3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Conagra Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for CAG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAG is $42.22, which is $3.41 above the current price. The public float for CAG is 474.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on April 10, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

CAG) stock’s latest price update

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 38.27. However, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Conagra Earnings, Sales Climb as Food Prices Rise

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $35 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to CAG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.70. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from McGough Thomas M, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $38.66 back on Apr 06. After this action, McGough Thomas M now owns 104,859 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $1,739,610 using the latest closing price.

Wise Robert G, the SVP, Corporate Controller of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $40.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Wise Robert G is holding 22,717 shares at $2,045,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+24.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.