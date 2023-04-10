Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COLB is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COLB is $27.90, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 206.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for COLB on April 10, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has increased by 5.89 compared to its previous closing price of 20.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Columbia Banking, Umpqua Bank to Merge in $5 Billion Deal

COLB’s Market Performance

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has seen a 3.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.47% decline in the past month and a -23.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for COLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for COLB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLB reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for COLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to COLB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

COLB Trading at -19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.30. In addition, Columbia Banking System Inc. saw -27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from Lawson David C, who purchase 264 shares at the price of $26.84 back on Dec 30. After this action, Lawson David C now owns 21,212 shares of Columbia Banking System Inc., valued at $7,086 using the latest closing price.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, the EVP General Counsel of Columbia Banking System Inc., purchase 232 shares at $26.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO is holding 23,816 shares at $6,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.