CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): A Technical Analysis

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNEY is 30.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNEY on April 10, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has decreased by -6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. however, the company has experienced a -6.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a -6.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.34% decline in the past month and a -77.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.29% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -86.54% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -51.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.19%, as shares sank -25.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2215. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -74.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.