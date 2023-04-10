Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CETY is 1.00.

The public float for CETY is 0.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CETY on April 10, 2023 was 57.65K shares.

CETY) stock’s latest price update

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY)’s stock price has increased by 32.19 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CETY’s Market Performance

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has experienced a -7.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.75% drop in the past month, and a -13.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.66% for CETY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.20% for CETY stock, with a simple moving average of 20.08% for the last 200 days.

CETY Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.22%, as shares sank -32.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETY fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CETY

Equity return is now at value 219.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.