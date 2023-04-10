Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is $7.75, which is $12.07 above the current market price. The public float for CSSE is 18.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSSE on April 10, 2023 was 243.24K shares.

CSSE) stock’s latest price update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE)’s stock price has increased by 17.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. however, the company has experienced a -37.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSSE’s Market Performance

CSSE’s stock has fallen by -37.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -50.13% and a quarterly drop of -64.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.43% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.21% for CSSE stock, with a simple moving average of -70.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSSE reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CSSE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CSSE, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

CSSE Trading at -53.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.83%, as shares sank -47.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -37.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6075. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -61.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR, who purchase 1,860,015 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Apr 03. After this action, ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR now owns 2,153,123 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., valued at $4,278,034 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Lurie Christina, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., purchase 17,500 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Weiss Lurie Christina is holding 58,007 shares at $40,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -40.17. Equity return is now at value -134.90, with -18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.