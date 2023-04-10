Chevron Corporation (CVX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for CVX is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CVX was 9.01M shares.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 169.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVX’s Market Performance

CVX’s stock has risen by 3.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.86% and a quarterly drop of -4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Chevron Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for CVX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $200 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVX reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for CVX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CVX, setting the target price at $191 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CVX Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.01. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from MORRIS RHONDA J, who sale 19,666 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, MORRIS RHONDA J now owns 3,967 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $3,343,281 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 37,300 shares at $182.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $6,800,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.