Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) has gone up by 31.85% for the week, with a 34.47% rise in the past month and a 25.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.91% for CTHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.87% for CTHR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTHR is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) is $1.10, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for CTHR is 25.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On April 10, 2023, CTHR’s average trading volume was 110.71K shares.

CTHR) stock’s latest price update

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR)’s stock price has increased by 15.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTHR

Northland Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTHR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CTHR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2008.

Northland Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CTHR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

CTHR Trading at 28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.83%, as shares surge +39.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR rose by +31.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9535. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd. saw 42.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from PETE CLINT J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 12. After this action, PETE CLINT J. now owns 59,500 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd., valued at $8,680 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN NEAL I, the Director of Charles & Colvard Ltd., purchase 37,762 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that GOLDMAN NEAL I is holding 1,117,762 shares at $47,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+46.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 5.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.