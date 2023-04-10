Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has gone down by -6.44% for the week, with a -7.59% drop in the past month and a -28.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.47% for CPRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for CPRI stock, with a simple moving average of -14.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is above average at 8.55x. The 36-month beta value for CPRI is also noteworthy at 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPRI is $60.41, which is $17.15 above than the current price. The public float for CPRI is 125.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRI on April 10, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

CPRI) stock’s latest price update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 44.64. however, the company has experienced a -6.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CPRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CPRI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

CPRI Trading at -15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.81. In addition, Capri Holdings Limited saw -25.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Edwards Thomas Jr., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $41.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Edwards Thomas Jr. now owns 127,319 shares of Capri Holdings Limited, valued at $201,243 using the latest closing price.

IDOL JOHN D, the Chairman & CEO of Capri Holdings Limited, purchase 240,000 shares at $41.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that IDOL JOHN D is holding 1,967,545 shares at $9,976,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Limited stands at +14.54. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.13. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 118.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.30. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.