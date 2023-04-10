Burford Capital Limited (BUR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BUR is $16.76, which is $3.73 above the current price. The public float for BUR is 195.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BUR on April 10, 2023 was 797.37K shares.

BUR) stock’s latest price update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has increased by 4.60 compared to its previous closing price of 11.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 69.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BUR’s Market Performance

BUR’s stock has risen by 69.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 49.45% and a quarterly rise of 43.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Burford Capital Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 51.46% for BUR stock, with a simple moving average of 39.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BUR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BUR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

BUR Trading at 47.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares surge +52.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +69.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at -59.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.87.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.00. Total debt to assets is 29.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.