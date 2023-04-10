Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG)’s stock price has increased by 101.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. However, the company has experienced a 91.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNRG is 4.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNRG on April 10, 2023 was 6.84K shares.

BNRG’s Market Performance

BNRG’s stock has seen a 91.84% increase for the week, with a 31.19% rise in the past month and a 21.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for Brenmiller Energy Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.69% for BNRG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.57% for the last 200 days.

BNRG Trading at 30.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +39.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +100.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2382. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw 37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-723.36 for the present operating margin

-94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brenmiller Energy Ltd stands at -728.09. The total capital return value is set at -113.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.61.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 297.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.86. Total debt to assets is 64.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.