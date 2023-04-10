BlackBerry Limited (BB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BB is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BB is $5.64, which is $0.35 above the current price. The public float for BB is 570.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on April 10, 2023 was 6.47M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BB) stock’s latest price update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 4.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

BB’s Market Performance

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has experienced a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.86% rise in the past month, and a 26.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for BB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.57% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

BB Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 36.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Dickman Marjorie, who sale 28,237 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Apr 03. After this action, Dickman Marjorie now owns 35,372 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $130,737 using the latest closing price.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, the President of Cyber Security of BlackBerry Limited, sale 30,239 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH is holding 76,485 shares at $103,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.