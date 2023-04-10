BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has increased by 14.09 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. but the company has seen a 26.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $4.50, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 17.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAI on April 10, 2023 was 11.00M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI’s stock has seen a 26.77% increase for the week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month and a 230.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.70% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.35% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of 21.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.89%, as shares surge +14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +26.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 272.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 266,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Mar 17. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 902,907 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $489,440 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 266,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 902,907 shares at $489,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.