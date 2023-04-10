Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)’s stock price has decreased by -8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has experienced a -47.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BBBY is 464.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBBY on April 10, 2023 was 83.29M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY’s stock has seen a -47.91% decrease for the week, with a -76.22% drop in the past month and a -81.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.51% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -62.74% for BBBY stock, with a simple moving average of -93.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

BBBY Trading at -81.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.53%, as shares sank -74.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY fell by -47.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7838. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -87.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Arnal Gustavo, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, Arnal Gustavo now owns 255,396 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $374,375 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Ryan, the 10% Owner of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Cohen Ryan is holding 2,780,000 shares at $105,845,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Equity return is now at value 358.80, with -26.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.