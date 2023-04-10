Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is above average at 7.00x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBD on April 10, 2023 was 33.79M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has seen a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBD’s Market Performance

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.82% decline in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for BBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.41% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of -14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw -6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.