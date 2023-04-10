Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AULT is 3.88.

The public float for AULT is 308.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On April 10, 2023, AULT’s average trading volume was 7.93M shares.

AULT’s Market Performance

AULT stock saw a decrease of 5.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.26% for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -47.94% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.02%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0965. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -19.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Mar 28. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,807,500 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $1,025 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,434,182 shares at $2,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.