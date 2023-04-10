Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is above average at 9.57x. The 36-month beta value for WNC is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WNC is $31.10, which is $9.57 above than the current price. The public float for WNC is 47.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. The average trading volume of WNC on April 10, 2023 was 574.81K shares.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 22.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WNC’s Market Performance

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has seen a -10.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.79% decline in the past month and a -5.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for WNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.52% for WNC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $27 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to WNC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

WNC Trading at -17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -20.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.06. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw -4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Smith Dustin T, who sale 41,327 shares at the price of $27.26 back on Mar 08. After this action, Smith Dustin T now owns 59,398 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $1,126,574 using the latest closing price.

Pettit Michael N, the SVP and CFO of Wabash National Corporation, sale 36,020 shares at $27.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Pettit Michael N is holding 81,474 shares at $979,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.28. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.