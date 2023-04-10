Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PL is $8.11, which is $3.96 above than the current price. The public float for PL is 262.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume of PL on April 10, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

PL stock's latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has increased by 13.39 compared to its previous closing price of 3.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

PL’s Market Performance

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a 16.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.59% drop in the past month, and a -13.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for PL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.54% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +16.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $3.84 back on Apr 06. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 942,212 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $3,840 using the latest closing price.

Weil Kevin, the President, Product & Business of Planet Labs PBC, purchase 274,000 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Weil Kevin is holding 439,580 shares at $997,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.