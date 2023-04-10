Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is above average at 16.44x. The 36-month beta value for DAL is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DAL is $51.47, which is $18.06 above than the current price. The public float for DAL is 639.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on April 10, 2023 was 10.11M shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 33.46. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that U.S. Airlines Expect Strong Demand as Travelers Find Postpandemic Routines

DAL’s Market Performance

DAL’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.20% and a quarterly drop of -4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Delta Air Lines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to DAL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DAL Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.71. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Smith Joanne D, who sale 4,846 shares at the price of $38.43 back on Feb 28. After this action, Smith Joanne D now owns 115,295 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $186,232 using the latest closing price.

HAUENSTEIN GLEN W, the President of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $37.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that HAUENSTEIN GLEN W is holding 278,712 shares at $189,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.