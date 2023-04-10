Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Catalent Inc. (CTLT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is above average at 28.74x. The 36-month beta value for CTLT is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTLT is $80.83, which is $12.97 above than the current price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on April 10, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has increased by 5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 61.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a 0.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.94% drop in the past month, and a 40.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for CTLT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

CTLT Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.99. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 44.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.